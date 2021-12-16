Six Bay Area men were arrested and charged in connection to at least 70 attacks on Asian women

Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 23:00 Hits: 3

It’s been almost two years since the pandemic began, yet individuals still remain ill-informed. Due to misconceptions and misinformation about the virus, violence against members of the Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) community continues to rise nationwide. Women and the elderly especially are more susceptible as bigots continue to target them. But while the rate of crimes against the AAPI community continues to increase, awareness is also spreading with action being taken against those who commit such atrocities.

The San Jose Police Department in California announced the arrest of six men Wednesday who allegedly committed dozens of robberies, burglaries, and thefts since last year, including many that targeted people of Asian descent.

The suspects have been charged in connection with more than 70 cases that occurred between October 2020 and this September. Hate crime enhancements have been added because the men allegedly targeted Asian females who often ended up injured in the robberies, police said.

"There is no doubt that these suspects believed that they could prey on these victims because of their ethnicity, because of their gender,” San Jose Police Capt. Brian Shan said.

The arrests follow a year-long investigation.

“I decided to charge this also as a hate crime for a few reasons,” District Attorney Jeffrey Rosen said. “Number one, it adds additional time in custody which is appropriate for a case of this magnitude. Number two, I recognize and I think we all recognize, that a hate crime doesn’t only affect the individual victims involved – and in this case, more than 100 Asian women who were victims of this violent gang – but it also affects people in the Asian American community who are not targeted because it makes them fearful that they could be targeted next.”

Police officials added that evidence also found that “ethnic slurs were allegedly used against some of the women,” and “the men allegedly targeted Asian women because they believed [Asians] ‘don’t use banks’ and would be carrying cash.”

Identified as Anthony Robinson, Cameron Moody, Derje Blanks, Hassani Ramsey, Clarence Jackson, and Malik Short, the six men were identified with the help of the victims and witnesses. According to police, multiple firearms, including a ghost gun, were also recovered as part of the investigation.

At least one of the suspects is facing upwards of 95 years in jail if found guilty, ABC News reported.

“We are sensitive to the hate aspect targeting Asian females,” San Jose Chief of Police Anthony Mata said in a statement. “I commend District Attorney Jeff Rosen for pursuing hate crime enhancements. We have tenacious investigators, and a dedicated apprehension team that was tasked with bringing these suspects to justice.”

Most of the crimes were committed as the women were walking to their cars.

"They blocked her car from behind and they jumped out, snatched her bag … That’s what my mom was able to relate to me," a woman who wished to remain anonymous told NBC News of an incident targeting her mother. "It’s something that is still very traumatizing to her. She still doesn’t go to the market alone."

Investigators believe the six individuals may be tied to other robberies in other counties. According to SFIST, it is unclear at this time if a majority of the crimes were in San Francisco or Oakland, or tied to high-profile stories of strong-arm robberies of Asian seniors from earlier this year.

According to CBS News, the arrests come at a time where crimes in the Bay Area are at an all-time high targeting the AAPI community.

“It was really scary because I’m not worried about myself, but of course, my grandma, mom, dad,” John Le, a community-based volunteer in the group Asians With Attitude, told KPIX 5. “I still remind them, ‘Always have your pepper spray on you, have your taser on you, always be aware of your surroundings.'”

Community members have consistently been rallying together to support one another, especially women and the elderly who are more afraid of being targeted.

According to Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition of organizations dedicated to addressing anti-Asian discrimination, at least 10,370 incidents of anti-Asian bias have been reported from Mar. 19, 2020, to Sept. 30. This data comes alongside others confirming a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans. Last month, data by the FBI found that hate crime reports actually rose by 76% in 2020.

Local leaders have joined the community in condemning the ongoing attacks.

"The City of San Jose stands together to ensure the safety of people in Little Saigon," San Jose City Councilmember Maya Esparza said. "We will not stand for hate crimes here at all."

Police officials are requesting anyone with information about any crimes or the suspects to contact Detective Estantino #4339 of the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (408) 277-4166.

