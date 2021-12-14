The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Our Movement Is Growing : How Starbucks Workers in Buffalo Fought Company's Union Busting and Won

Category: World Hits: 1

Seg2 jaz splitscreen

We look at the historic workers’ victory at the Elmwood Starbucks store in Buffalo, New York, where workers successfully voted to unionize last week, making them the first to do so among the coffee chain’s 9,000 locations in the United States, and sparking new efforts at stores across the country. We speak to one of the 19 employees who voted in favor of forming a union about confronting the company and overcoming the challenges. Starbucks hired “the most notorious union-busting law firm in the country and literally ran not even a textbook anti-union campaign but an almost unprecedented anti-union campaign,” says Jaz Brisack, a barista at the Starbucks located in Buffalo.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/12/14/how_starbucks_workers_unionized_jaz_brisack

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version