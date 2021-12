Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 10:45 Hits: 1

France is restricting visitors from and to Britain amid rising cases of the omicron variant in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Indonesia has reported its first case of the variant.

