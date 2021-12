Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 11:07 Hits: 1

Music, performances and ancient crafts: UNESCO has added different customs to its list of global cultural treasures to be protected. Here a selection in pictures.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/unesco-adds-traditions-to-its-intangible-cultural-heritage-list/a-60128340?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf