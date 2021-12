Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 14:41 Hits: 1

The European Medicines Agency has authorized the drugs Xevudy and Kineret, and backed Pfizer's COVID-19 pill for emergency use. The European Commission will decide on final approval for the three treatments.

