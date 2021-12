Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 15:54 Hits: 1

All 12 missionaries kidnapped by a gang in Haiti in October have been released, according to the police.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/haiti-kidnapped-missionaries-released-after-october-capture/a-60151231?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf