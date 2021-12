Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 16:07 Hits: 1

Fearing financial instability, the Indian government is in talks over a bill that could see a ban on private cryptocurrencies while creating a framework to bring in an official digital currency by its central bank.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-is-the-indian-government-cracking-down-on-cryptocurrency/a-60148889?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf