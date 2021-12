Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 16:24 Hits: 1

US Commerce, Treasury Departments sanctioned Chinese surveillance and biotechnology companies over rights abuses. The Biden administration expressed concern that US technology could be used in abusing Uyghur people.

