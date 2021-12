Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 22:17 Hits: 6

Meeting for their last summit of the year, EU leaders were unable to agree on travel measures to tackle the omicron variant. Amid EU-Russia tensions, Germany's new chancellor also faced questions about NordStream 2.

