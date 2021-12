Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 22:16 Hits: 6

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel's government approved controversial weapons exports to Egypt before leaving office. Critics of the move are hoping the new government under Olaf Scholz will adopt a stricter arms policy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-merkel-government-greenlit-controversial-arms-deal-with-egypt/a-60152751?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf