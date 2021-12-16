The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Teachers in French territory of Mayotte protest as youth clashes increase

Teachers in French territory of Mayotte protest as youth clashes increase Since the beginning of the school year in September, tensions have been rising in the French overseas territory of Mayotte, where rival groups of youth have been facing off near local high schools. On November 30 and December 2, teachers from Kahani High School gathered to protest for better security, worried that the situation could escalate further. 

