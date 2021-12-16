French Academy breaks rules and stirs debate with choice of Vargas Llosa

Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 22:13 Hits: 6

The august institution that sets the standards of the French language has admitted Peruvian novelist Mario Vargas Llosa as a new member, although he is 10 years older than its statutes allow and has never written a book in French. While no-one disputes the Nobel laureate’s literary merits, critics say his support for far-right politicians in Latin America risks “tarnishing France’s image” in the region.

