French Academy breaks rules and stirs debate with choice of Vargas Llosa

French Academy breaks rules and stirs debate with choice of Vargas Llosa The august institution that sets the standards of the French language has admitted Peruvian novelist Mario Vargas Llosa as a new member, although he is 10 years older than its statutes allow and has never written a book in French. While no-one disputes the Nobel laureate’s literary merits, critics say his support for far-right politicians in Latin America risks “tarnishing France’s image” in the region. 

