Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 22:09 Hits: 8

(Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency could approve the Novavax coronavirus vaccine as early as next week, paving the way for emergency use listing from the World Health Organization, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/17/novavax-covid-19-vaccine-could-gain-european-who-approval-next-week---ft