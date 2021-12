Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 17:21 Hits: 4

Jobless claims rose to 206,000 the week ended December 11, but still remain at a near-decades low.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/12/16/us-jobless-claims-rise-but-the-jobs-market-is-still-super-tight