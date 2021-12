Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 14:14 Hits: 1

After hosting the Olympics in 1992, the Catalan capital became one of Europe’s most popular destinations, but the influx of tourists strained infrastructure and fueled resentment among residents. The COVID-19 pandemic has given the city a chance to try new initiatives that make visitors a part of the community.

