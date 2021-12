Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 09:53 Hits: 1

Israel has only bad options for halting the Islamic Republic's march toward a nuclear bomb. In fact, even if global powers manage to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, diplomacy may only delay the inevitable.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/no-good-alternatives-to-tolerating-a-nuclear-iran-by-shlomo-ben-ami-2021-12