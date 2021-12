Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 10:06 Hits: 1

The COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing technological disruption have resulted in economies that are ill-equipped to create good, secure jobs, with many workers rejecting the low-paid, unsafe service-sector positions on offer. In the face of these twin challenges, how can workers get a better deal – and how should policymakers help?

