Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 11:05 Hits: 1

The technology and infrastructure for creating an integrated global market in water and water rights is advancing quickly, with promising new ventures entering the market. Give it another decade, and exchange-traded funds for water and water rights will be part of the new normal for investors.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/emergence-of-water-as-an-asset-class-by-willem-h-buiter-2021-12