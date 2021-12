Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 12:14 Hits: 1

In the absence of universal basic standards and rules for how data is used and how digital markets operate, the world risks missing out on potential solutions to global problems that new technologies have to offer. The leading digital powers must recognize that more alignment is in everyone's best interest.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/global-digital-order-data-platform-governance-by-josh-entsminger-et-al-2021-12