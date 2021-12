Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 10:03 Hits: 2

At a European Parliament ceremony in Strasbourg, representatives of the jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have accepted the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought on his behalf.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sakharov-prize-european-parliament-honors-alexei-navalny/a-60125918?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf