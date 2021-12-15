NYC’s $1.45-billion seawall aims to protect residents from effects of climate change

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 10:06 Hits: 2

When Hurricane Sandy battered New York City in 2012, causing 44 deaths and $19 billion in damage, the city launched an ambitious plan to protect its residents from future storms and flooding. Now, that plan is being realised with the construction of a $1.45 billion seawall around a portion of lower Manhattan. It is part of an even larger project to ensure the city is ready for the effects of climate change, which could see storms like Sandy become more frequent along with rising sea levels.

