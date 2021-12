Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 10:14 Hits: 2

No global structure of peace can be stable and secure unless all parties recognize others' legitimate security interests. If the brewing crises over Ukraine and Taiwan are to be resolved peacefully, the major powers will need to pause and consider the strategic perspectives of the other side.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/defusing-ukraine-taiwan-crises-by-jeffrey-d-sachs-2021-12