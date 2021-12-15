'Meadows is lying': Damning analysis exposes shocking daylight between Meadows’ book claims and Jan. 6 texts

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is facing heightened scrutiny for his account of what happened on January 6 in comparison to the damning text messages he received on that day.

On Monday, December 13, the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riots discussed whether or not it would charge Meadows with contempt for refusing to cooperate. During their deliberations, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) read aloud text message correspondences Meadows received as an angry mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

According Mother Jones' David Corn, Cheney explained how the text messages incriminate both Meadows and former President Donald Trump. "The texts portray a harrowing stretch and indicate that Trump, as Cheney noted, had been derelict in his duty as commander in chief by not taking actions to stop his rioting loyalists," Corn wrote.

However, Meadows' account of what transpired on that deadly day differs from what the text messages show. In his new book titled, "The Chief's Chief," Meadows appears to have diluted what actually happened, describing the former president's "Save America" rally speech on the White House Ellipse as merely a final get-together between Trump and his supporters.

Per Mother Jones, Meadows wrote, “[H]e wanted to make sure that all those people he had met over his four years—the ones who had shown up to every rally, listened to his speeches, and written him letters about their frustrations with the establishment—would have one more chance to come together, make their voices heard, and encourage each other.”

Corn went on to slam the former chief of staff's assertion as he explained why the claims in his book stretch the truth.



"Meadows is lying," Corn wrote, adding, "For weeks, Trump-allied groups had been promoting this event as a chance to 'save America' and 'stop the steal,' not a fond farewell. In tweets, Trump had been encouraging people to attend. On December 19, he had tweeted, “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!” Meadows forgets to mention this tweet."

In reference to Trump's speech prior to the riots, Meadows wrote, “[I]t was not ranting demands that came out of his mouth; if anything, he was more subdued than usual, simply stating his points and letting the crowd know that he was not going to give up on America, or on them.”

Corn also had a rebuttal for that argument as he noted that The Associated Press' described Trump's tone during the speech as “incendiary.”

Multiple contradictions in Meadows' book have also been brought to light. Meadows attempted to blame a small number of Trump supporters for acting irresponsibly on their own account. However, he failed to mention the former president's role in what occurred and how he influenced some of the angry mob's actions.

Per Corn:



In his book, Meadows refers to the subsequent assault on the Capitol as the “actions of a handful of fanatics across town who had decided—all on their own, by the way, with absolutely no urging from President Trump—to break into the Capitol Building to try to wreak havoc.” (Define “handful,” Mr. Meadows.) He states that what happened on Capitol Hill “was shameful.” Then he turns to what Trump did as his devotees were marauding through the Capitol, beating police officers, calling for the lynching of Vice President Mike Pence, and attempting to thwart the Constitution… Actually, he doesn’t. Meadows’ account includes nothing on how Trump reacted to this domestic terrorism or what actions he took throughout that long and ugly afternoon. And there is not a word about anything Meadows himself did during the riot. Nada.

The damning text messages also contradict the account in Meadows' book. In the midst of the chaos came the "dozens— dozens—of" text messages Meadows received. As the angry mob stormed the federal building, Meadows is said to have "received a flow of messages and cries for help from people inside the Capitol, including legislators."

Corn wrote:

One text informed him, “We are under siege here at the Capitol.” Another read, “They have breached the Capitol.” And another: “Mark, protesters are literally storming the Capitol. Breaking windows on doors. Rushing in. Is Trump going to say something?” A fourth exclaimed, “There’s an armed standoff at the House Chamber door.” A fifth: “We are all helpless."

Fox News' Laura Ingraham and some Trump administration officials even expressed concern and pleaded for help and for Meadows to advise the former president to call for calm, but to no avail:

“POTUS has to come out firmly and tell protesters to dissipate. Someone is going to get killed.” “Mark, he needs to stop this. Now.” “TELL THEM TO GO HOME.” “POTUS needs to calm this sh*t down.” Donald Trump Jr. texted Meadows, “He’s got to condemn this shit ASAP.” Meadows replied, “I’m pushing hard. I agree.”

Corn also noted that Meadows' contradictions are the real reason why he refuses to testify. "Meadows is hiding what happened in the White House on January 6. It’s no wonder he does not want to testify," Corn wrote. "Trump’s failure to act that day—to heed all those pleas—is also Meadows’ failure."

