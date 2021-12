Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 13:09 Hits: 2

Several European nations started vaccinating children aged five to 11 against Covid-19 on Wednesday in an effort to contain a raging pandemic and keep schools open, while others are still deciding their approach.

