Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 12:23 Hits: 0

'Tis the season for giving, and major corporations are currently doling out millions, if not billions, of dollars in year-end gifts. But the greatest gift that a corporation can bestow on shareholders is legal: By securing a new corporate charter, corporations can give their investors everything on their wish lists.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/corporate-legal-arbitrage-for-shareholders-by-katharina-pistor-2021-12