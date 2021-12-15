Iran Nuclear Talks Falter as Biden Admin Threatens Alternatives After Squandering Window for Diplomacy

. Earth911
The United States is continuing talks with Iran over its nuclear program after President Trump withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2015. With a new Iranian administration after April’s controversial election, many worry that if talks fail, tensions between the two countries could turn into military escalation fueled by pressure from Israel. “The new hard-line team has been coming in to the negotiation table with more demands than the previous administration,” says Iranian American journalist Negar Mortazavi. “They want sanctions relief from the U.S. in exchange for them scaling back part of their nuclear program.”
Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/12/15/iran_nuclear_deal_vienna_negar_negar
