Chile's Future at Stake: Runoff Election Pits Leftist Student Leader Against Far-Right Pinochet Defender

In Chile, voters this weekend will determine a close runoff election between far-right candidate José Antonio Kast and leftist Gabriel Boric, a former student leader. If Boric, who holds a narrow lead, wins the race, he would become Chile’s youngest and most progressive president in years. Meanwhile, Kast’s win would make him “an authoritarian taking power with anti-immigrant, anti-abortion, nationalistic and very hateful rhetoric in relation to everything that is progressive,” says Chilean American author Ariel Dorfman.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/12/15/chile_presidential_runoff_kast_boric