Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 09:05 Hits: 2

French President Emmanuel Macron is yet to declare he will run for a second term in next year's election, but his intentions are no longer in doubt and his unofficial campaigning is drawing fire.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211215-macron-steps-into-campaign-mode-as-conservative-rival-p%C3%A9cresse-climbs-in-polls