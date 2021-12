Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 07:51 Hits: 2

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan bill to ensure imports from China's Xinjiang region are not made with forced labor due to concerns about human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslim minority.

