Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 08:59 Hits: 2

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are set to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Brussels on December 15, according to media reports, amid Western concerns over a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-president-talks-russian-troop-buildup/31610064.html