'Stop the Steal' organizer tells CNN 'the buck's got to stop with Trump' when it comes to Capitol riots

"Stop the Steal" rally organizer Dustin Stockton told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump shoulders at least some of the blame for the January 6th Capitol riots.

Stockton, who testified before the House Select Committee investigating the attack hours before going on CNN, argued that Trump should have known better than to send an angry crowd down to the Capitol without sufficient security forces in place to prevent things from getting out of hand.

"The people who committed violence, the people who attacked police officers or defaced the capitol are responsible for their own actions, first and foremost," he said. "But the buck's got to stop at President Trump. He knew better and there's no excuse for him sending people down into that situation without having the logistics, the security... to control the crowd."

Stockton also said that the text messages provided by former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows show that Trump declined to act to stop the rioting even though a large number of his political allies begged him to intervene.

"The fact that he delayed for so long responding, I think really speaks ill of what his intentions were and what he was doing," Stockton said.

Watch the video below.

