Longtime Trump accountant testifies before grand jury in NY criminal investigation: report

Donald Bender, a longtime accountant for former President Donald Trump, reportedly testified recently before a grand jury as part of a New York criminal probe into Trump's business practices.

According to the Washington Post, Bender, an employee of the accounting firm Mazars, appeared before a grand jury that was empaneled by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance earlier this year.

Additionally, the Post's sources say that prosecutors in recent weeks have interviewed Rosemary Vrablic, "a former managing director at Deutsche Bank who arranged hundreds of millions of dollars in loans to Trump," to discuss Trump's past dealings with the bank.

"The appearances by Bender and Vrablic suggest prosecutors are seeking information about Trump’s finances from a small circle of outside partners who handled details of Trump’s taxes and real estate deals," the paper writes. "Bender and Vrablic were never Trump’s employees, but they knew more about his company’s inner workings than many employees did."

The Manhattan DA earlier this year indicted longtime Trump Organization accountant Allen Weisselberg, although so far no criminal charges against the former president have yet been filed.

