Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 16:13 Hits: 1

Footage shows the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces used anti-aircraft weapons to confront unarmed protesters. Lawyers have said there could be grounds to accuse military authorities of crimes against humanity.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/dw-exclusive-sudan-s-military-used-heavy-weapons-against-anti-coup-protesters/a-60115953?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf