Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 21:15 Hits: 1

The city of Washington, D.C., sued the right-wing groups the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers on Tuesday, seeking to collect on the financial costs of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol and its aftermath. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211214-washington-d-c-sues-proud-boys-and-oath-keepers-over-us-capitol-attack