Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 03:59 Hits: 1

The World Health Organization Tuesday warned Omicron was spreading at an unprecedented rate and urged countries to act as drug maker Pfizer said its coronavirus pill was effective against the variant.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/health/20211215-omicron-is-fastest-spreading-covid-variant-yet-probably-in-most-countries-who-says