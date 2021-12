Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 06:52 Hits: 1

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry's proposed maximum compound of RM1mil for businesses guilty of breaching Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) is too punitive and will derail economic recovery efforts, says the business community. Read full story

