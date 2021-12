Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 07:06 Hits: 1

PETALING JAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) will no longer have to inform taxpayers when requesting their bank account details from banks for review or investigation, according to proposed amendments to Section 106A of the Income Tax Act. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/15/lhdn-to-have-access-to-taxpayers-bank-details-under-new-amendment