Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 04:32 Hits: 1

The vote was 222 to 208 in favor of holding Donald Trump's fourth and final chief of staff in contempt after a refusal to cooperate with the January 6 insurrection investigation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/house-votes-to-hold-ex-trump-aide-mark-meadows-in-contempt-of-congress/a-60124111?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf