News Roundup: Meadows texts, obstruction charges, and new lawsuit sheds light on Jan. 6 probes

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 03:00 Hits: 0

In the news today: Significant public movement in the investigation and prosecution of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The House select committee investigating the coup has now released numerous text messages and documents that make a mockery of Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows' claims of executive privilege—and show just how furiously Trump's allies were working to create pretexts for voiding the election—including using the military, if necessary.

In the courts, a federal judge has now sided with prosecutors in agreeing that it's plausible to believe the rioters on that day were attempting to "obstruct" Congress from performing its duties that day—a significant charge that may also be being considered for those in the White House who coordinated with that attempt. And the Washington, D.C., attorney general's office is now suing both the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers organizations for damages because of the injuries to law enforcement officers in attacks by dozens of their violent members. That's significant because it threatens to expose how the two organizations are funded and by whom—an approach previously used to help dismantle the Ku Klux Klan.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Texts show Fox hosts and Trump Jr. begging Mark Meadows to get Trump to stop the insurgency

• Jan. 6 prosecutions get a boost from judge’s ruling that ‘obstructing Congress’ charges are OK

• New lawsuit against Proud Boys and Oath Keepers could bankrupt them and unveil their funders

• The DOJ has warned them, but Trump supporters continue to go door-to-door demanding voter info

• There was voter fraud in 2020! It was committed by Republicans living in a Florida senior community

Community Spotlight:

• It’s the most wonderful time of the year...

• The Language of the Night: Jordy Rosenberg's Academic Dystopia

• 365 Days of Climate Awareness 126 – US Climate Normals

Also trending from the community:

• Having a mezuzah on the vice president's house makes Jews feel seen. Thank you, Kamala and Doug

• Michigan woman: My church won't take this pandemic seriously even though my husband has long COVID

• The Daily Bucket—Bird Behavior 101: Anting

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2069284