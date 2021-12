Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 13:58 Hits: 1

Government officials in Bangladesh denounced US sanctions but activists hailed them as a step forward for human rights in the country. The measures were implemented over rights abuses and extrajudicial killings.

