Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 14:00 Hits: 1

Indonesia is prone to frequent natural disasters and people are often evacuated to crowded shelters without pandemic protocols.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/indonesia-epidemiologists-warn-of-high-covid-risk-at-disaster-shelters/a-60116530?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf