Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 19:29 Hits: 3

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told Russia's Sergei Lavrov to respect Ukraine's territorial integrity, as Kyiv accused Berlin of insufficient support and blocking the delivery of weapons.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-warns-russia-over-ukraine-provocation/a-60121208?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf