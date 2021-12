Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 20:43 Hits: 3

A hat-trick and two assists marked an emphatic return to form for Serge Gnabry in Bayern Munich's 5-0 win over Stuttgart. Robert Lewandowski was also among the goals but there was familiar frustration for Kingsley Coman.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/serge-gnabry-back-in-business-as-bayern-munich-batter-stuttgart/a-60121821?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf