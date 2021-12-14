The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'International criminal networks': Bordeaux takes on wine thieves

'International criminal networks': Bordeaux takes on wine thieves At a police evidence room at an undisclosed location in Bordeaux, more than 1,000 bottles of fine wine, some worth thousands of euros, are stacked up in dozens of cases. They are just some of those stolen by a network of criminals earlier this year before being recovered by police. Crimes targeting Bordeaux's world-renowned wines are becoming increasingly common, say investigators, prompting authorities to fight back with dedicated police patrols and extra security measures.

