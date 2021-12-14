Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 13:05 Hits: 1

At a police evidence room at an undisclosed location in Bordeaux, more than 1,000 bottles of fine wine, some worth thousands of euros, are stacked up in dozens of cases. They are just some of those stolen by a network of criminals earlier this year before being recovered by police. Crimes targeting Bordeaux's world-renowned wines are becoming increasingly common, say investigators, prompting authorities to fight back with dedicated police patrols and extra security measures.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20211214-international-criminal-networks-bordeaux-takes-on-wine-thieves