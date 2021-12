Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 13:40 Hits: 1

Alexandre Benalla, French President Emmanuel Macron's disgraced ex-bodyguard, was placed under formal investigation on Tuesday over a security contract signed by an associate with a Russian oligarch, according to security sources.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20211214-macron-s-ex-bodyguard-placed-under-investigation-over-russia-contract-links