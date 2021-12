Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 16:32 Hits: 3

At least 60 people were killed when a gas tanker truck exploded in the Haitian city of Cap-Haitien on Tuesday morning, a local official said, with overwhelmed medics saying the toll was feared to rise.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211214-fuel-truck-explodes-in-haitian-city-killing-at-least-60-people