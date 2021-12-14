The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How a quirk in French voter registration drives high abstention rate

How a quirk in French voter registration drives high abstention rate French voters who have moved have to contact authorities to register on local polling lists because registration is not automatic – an exception in Europe. More than 7 million people, many of them young adults, are in this group of "poorly registered" voters. To address the issue of abstention, authorities extended the registration deadline to March 4, 2022, for the April elections.

