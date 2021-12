Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 18:52 Hits: 3

The World Health Organization warned on Tuesday that the Omicron variant was spreading at an unprecedented rate and was likely already present in most countries. While Africa has recorded a massive rise in Covid cases over the past week, the number of deaths is lower than with previous waves, the health agency said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211214-africa-records-surge-in-covid-19-cases-but-fewer-deaths-than-before-says-who