Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 20:40 Hits: 3

The smooth, groove music of Congolese rumba was added Tuesday to UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list, sparking delight in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Congo Brazzaville, where the genre has provided the soundtrack for festivities ranging from Independence Day celebrations to birthday parties.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211214-congolese-rumba-soundtrack-of-african-history-added-to-unesco-heritage-list