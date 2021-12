Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 14:57 Hits: 1

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will remove all 11 countries from its COVID-19 travel red list from Wednesday because there is now community transmission of Omicron, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament. Read full story

